2023 Porsche 911 Carrera GTS Cabriolet America coming late this year

Limited edition starts at $186,370

2023 Porsche 911 Carrera GTS Cabriolet America Edition

Porsche will offer a North America-specific sports car model with the "America" moniker.

The limited edition 2023 Porsche 911 Carrera GTS Cabriolet America will arrive at U.S. dealerships in late 2022, starting at $186,370, including shipping.

Only 115 vehicles will be built, with 100 sent to the U.S. and 15 to Canada, making this one of the rarest Type 992 models, according to the manufacturer.

The enthusiast-focused, open-top sports car is based on the 911 Carrera GTS Cabriolet and features the same high-performance chassis and powertrain as that model.

The new model, powered by a twin-turbocharged 3.0-liter boxer six-cylinder engine, pumps out 473 hp. It is available with a seven-speed manual transmission and rear-wheel drive.

Styling

The special edition receives a red-white-and-blue styling treatment from Porsche Exclusive Manufaktur, the automaker's car customization unit. Its Azure Blue 356 exterior color is inspired by the 1953 356 America Roadster.

The multicolored RS Spyder Design Wheels are finished with the interior portion of the spokes in white and the outermost flat surfaces in silver and a Guards Red pinstripe along the edge of the rim.

Illuminated doorsill plates commemorate the 70th anniversary of the 356 America Roadster. Along the doors, decals with Guards Red accents read "America."

The model designation on the rear features "911 Carrera" in a shade of white, which Porsche refers to as Pebble Grey. And the "GTS" is in Guards Red.

The windshield frame is finished in Satin Black.

"We wanted to have the appearance of the classic roadsters where the windscreen frame looks very small, very narrow," Boris Apenbrink, director of Exclusive Manufaktur Vehicles, said during a media roundtable last week. "We achieved this by foiling the windscreen frame in black."

Producing this effect was not without challenges.

"Until now, no 992 existed with a black windscreen frame," Apenbrink said. "So we needed to adjust a specific station inside the production process where special workers foiled the windscreen frame in black."

Interior finish

The center console armrest features two-tone stitching in Guards Red and Pebble Grey.

An optional extended interior package continues the theme with a 12 o'clock marking on the steering wheel in Guards Red. The inside edge of the steering wheel features cross-stitching in Guards Red.

A gear pattern on the manual lever is also in that color.

