2023 Porsche 911 Carrera GTS Cabriolet America coming late this year

Porsche will offer a North America-specific sports car model with the "America" moniker.

The limited edition 2023 Porsche 911 Carrera GTS Cabriolet America will arrive at U.S. dealerships in late 2022, starting at $186,370, including shipping.

Only 115 vehicles will be built, with 100 sent to the U.S. and 15 to Canada, making this one of the rarest Type 992 models, according to the manufacturer.

The enthusiast-focused, open-top sports car is based on the 911 Carrera GTS Cabriolet and features the same high-performance chassis and powertrain as that model.

The new model, powered by a twin-turbocharged 3.0-liter boxer six-cylinder engine, pumps out 473 hp. It is available with a seven-speed manual transmission and rear-wheel drive.