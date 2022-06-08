Nissan Altima gets updated design, more standard safety features, new tech

The 2023 Nissan Altima will go on sale in the fall. Nissan sold 38,295 Altimas in the U.S. during the Q1, up 20% from a year earlier.

Nissan Motor Co.'s second-bestselling model — the Altima midsize sedan — is being freshened with an updated design, more standard safety features and new technology.

The 2023 Nissan Altima will go on sale in the fall. Pricing was not disclosed.

Nissan sold 38,295 Altimas in the U.S. during the first quarter, up 20 percent from a year earlier.

The updated Altima is offered with two four-cylinder powerplants — a 2.0-liter Variable Compression Turbo or a 2.5-liter double-overhead-camshaft engine.

The VC-Turbo, available on the Altima SR front-wheel-drive model, provides the acceleration of a V-6 engine with the fuel economy of a four-cylinder.

Design update

The front fascia features an updated interpretation of Nissan's V-Motion grille that adopts the redesigned brand logo, Nissan said. The SR trims sport a "black chrome" grille finish and a unique grille design.

Other exterior elements include now standard LED headlights with integrated turn signals in the daytime running lights and an optional single-panel moonroof.

Two new exterior colors — Gray Sky Pearl and Garnett Pearl Metallic — and four new aluminum-alloy wheel designs are available.

New tech

The freshened Altima swaps an 8-inch center display with a 12.3-inch high-definition touch screen.

Also on board is Nissan's next-gen ProPilot Assist 2.0 system, standard on Altima SL and SR VC-Turbo and optional on the SV trim.

The driver-assist technology uses a forward-facing camera, forward-facing radar, and sensors to help the driver stay in the center of the driving lane and maintain vehicle speed. It also can slow the vehicle to a stop.

And the Altima features Safety Shield 360, a suite of six technologies: automatic emergency braking with pedestrian detection, high-beam assist, lane-departure warning, rear cross-traffic alert, automatic rear braking and blind-spot warning.

RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
Redesigned 2023 Toyota Sequoia will start at $59,795 with goal of tripling sales
Letter
to the
Editor

Send us a letter

Have an opinion about this story? Click here to submit a Letter to the Editor, and we may publish it in print.

Recommended for You
Sequoia SR5
Redesigned 2023 Toyota Sequoia will start at $59,795 with goal of tripling sales
Polestar readies a bigger-volume EV
Polestar readies a bigger-volume EV
2023-COROLLA-CROSS-HYBRID-FRONT-QUARTER-DRIVER-03.jpg
2023 Toyota Corolla Cross gets latest hybrid tech
Sign up for free newsletters
Digital Edition
Automotive News 6-6-22
THIS WEEK'S EDITION
See our archive
Fixed Ops Journal
Fixed Ops Journal 4-11-22
Read the issue
See our archive