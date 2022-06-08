Nissan Altima gets updated design, more standard safety features, new tech

Nissan Motor Co.'s second-bestselling model — the Altima midsize sedan — is being freshened with an updated design, more standard safety features and new technology.

The 2023 Nissan Altima will go on sale in the fall. Pricing was not disclosed.

Nissan sold 38,295 Altimas in the U.S. during the first quarter, up 20 percent from a year earlier.

The updated Altima is offered with two four-cylinder powerplants — a 2.0-liter Variable Compression Turbo or a 2.5-liter double-overhead-camshaft engine.

The VC-Turbo, available on the Altima SR front-wheel-drive model, provides the acceleration of a V-6 engine with the fuel economy of a four-cylinder.