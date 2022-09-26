Mitsubishi takes another step toward EVs with 2nd-gen Outlander PHEV

The latest model starts at $41,190, including shipping, and arrives in late November. That's a $2,850 premium over the outgoing Outlander PHEV.

"Outlander's our flagship, and this is the flagship of the flagship," Cason Grover, Mitsubishi Motors North America's product planning chief, said at a media briefing in Ann Arbor this month.

Much is riding on the three-row crossover as the small Japanese automaker jostles for relevancy in the world's second-largest auto market. Mitsubishi's U.S. sales, which peaked at 345,915 two decades ago, hovered at 100,000 last year.

While the auto industry goes all-in on battery-only vehicles, Mitsubishi is doubling down on its plug-in hybrid technology bet.

"We feel PHEV is the right solution for the market today," Mitsubishi Motors North America CEO Mark Chaffin told Automotive News. "We start with PHEV, then lean into our EV heritage to continue on the path."