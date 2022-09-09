Lexus RX drops V-6, gains fuel efficiency

The 2023 Lexus RX's updated powertrains, which replace the outgoing gasoline and hybrid models' 3.5-liter V-6 with more fuel-efficient inline-fours, are key to Lexus' plan to retain leadership in the midsize luxury crossover segment.

SANTA MARIA, Calif. — As the longtime leader of the midsize luxury crossover segment, the Lexus RX, moves away from V-6 engines and leans more heavily toward electrification, the luxury brand is estimating the take rate on new hybrid variants will be about 30 percent.

Unlike with the small, entry-level UX crossover, Lexus is not going all-hybrid with the RX. Instead, it will continue to offer a variety of powertrains — gasoline, gasoline-electric hybrid and a new plug-in hybrid — in similar style to the compact NX.

"We're listening to [RX] customers, and they still want the gas [version]," said Mackenzie Richter, Lexus product marketing senior planner, during a media presentation here. "But we're offering more electric alternatives."

Lexus is targeting about 102,000 U.S. RX sales in 2023 amid production challenges.

The updated powertrains, which replace the outgoing gasoline and hybrid models' 3.5-liter V-6 with more fuel-efficient inline-fours, are key to Lexus' plan to retain segment leadership. The fifth-generation RX, redesigned for 2023, will be offered in four flavors to appeal to a broad range of customers:

  • The RX 350 with a 275-hp, 2.4-liter gasoline engine and eight-speed automatic transmission. Front-wheel drive gets 22 city/29 highway/25 combined mpg; all-wheel drive gets 21/28/24 mpg.
  • The RX 350h 246-hp 2.5-liter gasoline-electric hybrid with a continuously variable transmission. It is awd only, getting 37/34/36 mpg.
  • The RX 500h F Sport Performance with a 367-hp, 2.4-liter turbo hybrid. Its Direct4 awd gets 27/28/27 mpg.
  • A yet-to-be revealed plug-in hybrid.

Lexus is targeting about 102,000 U.S. RX sales in 2023 amid production challenges related to COVID-19 and global microchip shortages. In 2021, Lexus sold 115,320 RX crossovers in the U.S. The brand expects 33 percent of buyers to be loyalists to the nameplate and 43 percent to be conquests.

Production is set to begin in October, and sales are expected to begin late this year. Pricing will be announced closer to the on-sale date.

RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
Two Jeep EVs to make U.S. debuts in 2024
Letter
to the
Editor

Send us a letter

Have an opinion about this story? Click here to submit a Letter to the Editor, and we may publish it in print.

Recommended for You
JEEPEVS-MAIN_i.jpg
Two Jeep EVs to make U.S. debuts in 2024
PANAMERA-MAIN_i.jpg
Porsche Panamera poised to go all-electric
VW Tiguan spy photo 1.jpg
Next VW Tiguan to move further upmarket
Sign up for free newsletters
Digital Edition
Automotive News 9-5-22
THIS WEEK'S EDITION
See our archive
Fixed Ops Journal
Fixed Ops Journal 8-8-22
Read the issue
See our archive