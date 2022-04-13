Kia Telluride gets off-road boost, bigger screen

Kia America's three-row Telluride is getting a midcycle makeover that adds off-road enhancements, exterior styling tweaks and upgraded tech.

The 2023 Telluride will offer two new trims dedicated to adventure — a trend that has swept the SUV and crossover segments since consumers turned more heavily to road trips during the coronavirus pandemic.

The outgoing Telluride offered a Nightfall package on all-wheel-drive models that provided a handful of rugged styling elements but offered no true mechanical off-road capability.