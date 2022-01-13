2023 Honda HR-V projects rugged styling

Honda Motor Co. is gearing up for the launch this year of the next-gen HR-V subcompact crossover in the U.S., and teaser sketches suggest it will have more rugged exterior styling than the outgoing model.

When Honda rolled out a redesigned 2022 model for global markets last year, it said North America would have to wait for a unique version. The subcompact crossover, called the Vezel elsewhere, was launched as a standard hybrid in Japan and Europe.

Honda is calling 2022 "the year of the crossover" in North America, as it seeks to increase light-truck sales to satisfy consumer demand and capture higher transaction prices.

The automaker recently freshened the Passport midsize crossover with more off-road styling.