2023 Honda HR-V grows in size, sportiness

Honda's redesigned 2023 HR-V subcompact crossover — bigger, sportier and available with a new driver-assist feature for enhanced off-roading — is powered by a 2.0-liter inline four-cylinder engine with 158 hp and 138 pound-feet of torque.

And while the base price is rising by nearly $2,000, it will remain under $25,000, making it accessible to the 25 and younger audience Honda hopes to capture more of.

The second-generation HR-V, on sale now, adopts a new architecture that puts it more in line with the latest, 11th-generation Civic as well as the redesigned, sixth-generation CR-V compact crossover coming in September.

It features an independent rear suspension for smoother ride quality. The three available trims — LX, Sport and EX-L — can all be configured with front- or all-wheel drive.

Honda says the awd system is improved for a more responsive driving character. Upon start, the system is tuned to send more torque to the rear wheels on slick roads for better stability. The HR-V also gets hill descent control — a first for a Honda utility vehicle.

The base LX with fwd costs $24,895, including shipping. That represents a $1,800 increase over the 2022 model. Output also increased, by 17 hp.