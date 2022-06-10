2023 Honda HR-V grows in size, sportiness

Honda's redesigned 2023 HR-V subcompact crossover is bigger, sportier and available with a new driver-assist feature for enhanced off-roading.

The redesigned Honda HR-V remains under $25,000.

Honda's redesigned 2023 HR-V subcompact crossover — bigger, sportier and available with a new driver-assist feature for enhanced off-roading — is powered by a 2.0-liter inline four-cylinder engine with 158 hp and 138 pound-feet of torque.

And while the base price is rising by nearly $2,000, it will remain under $25,000, making it accessible to the 25 and younger audience Honda hopes to capture more of.

The second-generation HR-V, on sale now, adopts a new architecture that puts it more in line with the latest, 11th-generation Civic as well as the redesigned, sixth-generation CR-V compact crossover coming in September.

It features an independent rear suspension for smoother ride quality. The three available trims — LX, Sport and EX-L — can all be configured with front- or all-wheel drive.

Honda says the awd system is improved for a more responsive driving character. Upon start, the system is tuned to send more torque to the rear wheels on slick roads for better stability. The HR-V also gets hill descent control — a first for a Honda utility vehicle.

The base LX with fwd costs $24,895, including shipping. That represents a $1,800 increase over the 2022 model. Output also increased, by 17 hp.

The EX-L trim gets a 9-inch touch screen, shown.

The HR-V is more than 9 inches longer and 3 inches wider, and the wheelbase has grown by 1.7 inches.

The Sport model gets 18-inch wheels, and the LX and EX-L have smaller 17-inch wheels. The LX and Sport get a 7-inch center touch screen with Apple CarPlay and Android Auto compatibility. The EX-L receives a 9-inch touch screen and wireless app interaction as well as wireless charging.

Safety technology has been enhanced. All Honda HR-Vs will be equipped with Honda's Sensing suite of advanced driver-assistance tech that includes adaptive cruise control with low-speed follow and lane-keeping assistance. Traffic jam assistance and traffic sign recognition have been added as standard equipment, and the Sport and EX-L get blind-spot monitoring.

The HR-V is a top seller for Honda. Through the first five months of the year, U.S. sales increased 23 percent to top 67,200. It is the only vehicle in Honda's lineup to post gains this year.

