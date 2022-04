The Honda HR-V, redesigned for 2023 specifically for North America buyers, is growing in size while taking on three key roles -- attracting younger, entry-level and minority buyers to the brand.

The new HR-V was revealed Monday, with styling aiming to be more youthful and modern, with a low horizontal beltline, longer hood, bigger grille and wideset LED headlights and taillights.

The latest HR-V, which goes on sale this summer, will serve even more importance as a "gateway to the Honda brand."