2023 Civic Type R to pack 315 hp

When paired with a six-speed manual transmission and rev-matching system for smoother gear shifts, the 2023 Civic Type R will be the most powerful Honda vehicle ever released in the U.S.

The Civic Type R will be the most powerful Honda ever released in the U.S.

Honda's 2023 Civic Type R will be the second-ever Type R sold in the U.S., and it's bringing more power to the game.

The latest Type R's turbocharged 2.0-liter, four-cylinder engine will crank out 315 hp and 310 pound-feet of torque, Honda said, an improvement of 9 hp and 15 pound-feet over the previous edition.

When paired with a six-speed manual transmission and rev-matching system for smoother gear shifts, it will be the most powerful Honda vehicle ever released in the U.S. and one of the most powerful models ever under the brand.

To add to the sense of power, an active exhaust valve will open at higher rpms, allowing for a more enhanced engine sound.

With more power comes a bigger vehicle, and nearly every facet of the Civic Type R has grown over the previous edition. The wheelbase has been extended by 1.4 inches, becoming the longest wheelbase in its class, according to Honda.

It is also 0.8 inch longer, 0.5 inch lower and 0.6 inch wider than the previous-generation Type R.

Honda says the driver will sit lower than before in a new, lighter, body-stabilizing sport seat, but with greater visibility because of thinner A-pillars, repositioned side mirrors and a lower hood.

The latest Civic Type R was designed in Japan and will be built there, with U.S. sales beginning this fall. Pricing will be disclosed later.

Letter
