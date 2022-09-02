2023 Civic Type R to pack 315 hp

Honda's 2023 Civic Type R will be the second-ever Type R sold in the U.S., and it's bringing more power to the game.

The latest Type R's turbocharged 2.0-liter, four-cylinder engine will crank out 315 hp and 310 pound-feet of torque, Honda said, an improvement of 9 hp and 15 pound-feet over the previous edition.

When paired with a six-speed manual transmission and rev-matching system for smoother gear shifts, it will be the most powerful Honda vehicle ever released in the U.S. and one of the most powerful models ever under the brand.