Redesigned GMC Canyon flexes ‘off-road muscle'

DETROIT — GMC is forging further into luxury and off-road territory as it redesigns the Canyon midsize pickup with premium customers in mind.

GMC will offer four trims, plus a limited edition model, of the 2023 Canyon, which goes on sale early next year. GMC is adding the AT4X off-road performance trim along with the limited production AT4X Edition 1, while dropping the base Elevation Standard trim.

The Canyon was updated in 2020, but next year's redesign will mark the first significant overhaul of the pickup in several years.