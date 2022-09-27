2023 Ford Super Duty boasts amped-up power, towing, tech

Ford Motor Co . is redesigning the Super Duty line of its F-Series pickups with new technology and new engine options in a bid to maintain one of its most profitable nameplates and better cater to commercial customers.

The 2023 Super Duty lineup, revealed Tuesday evening and expected to go on sale early next year, will get an embedded 5G modem with over-the-air update compatibility, an on-board generator and an upfit integration system for fleet buyers. It's also adding new driver-assist technology for towing and hauling, as well as features such as a new backup camera to be used when a tailgate is down.

Ford also is adding two new engine options: a standard 6.8-liter V-8 that replaces the current 6.2-liter V-8, and a high-output 6.7-liter PowerStroke V-8 diesel. Those will join the carryover 7.3-liter V-8 and 6.7-liter PowerStroke V-8 diesel to give the trucks what Ford says will be best-in-class towing, payload, torque and horsepower figures.

"It's this idea of continuous improvement, continuous innovation," Todd Eckert, Ford's truck group marketing manager, told Automotive News. "Our customer demands that. The world they live in doesn't stand still. The need for great capability, but more efficiency and productivity with that capability, is really at the core."