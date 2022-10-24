2023 Ford Escape gets improved tech, new ST trims

DETROIT — Ford Motor Co. is freshening its Escape crossover with new exterior styling and technology in a bid to reverse sliding sales and grow its share of the industry's highest-volume segment.

The 2023 Escape, scheduled to go on sale early next year, will feature the latest Sync 4 infotainment system, over-the-air software update compatibility and an updated front end with a new optional light bar. Ford also has changed the Escape's trim series, dropping SE, SEL and Titanium in favor of more customer-friendly names: Active, Platinum and ST-Line.

The plug-in hybrid Escape, introduced in 2021, will continue, but now will be offered as a separate trim. A standard hybrid variant also is available.

The refresh comes a couple of years after Ford split the segment by introducing the Bronco Sport crossover, built on the same platform but aimed at different buyers. Sales of the Escape have fallen every year since its last redesign in 2019, but brand officials project that the midcycle updates will help the nameplate increase its retail segment share from 20 percent now to 22 percent in 2023.

"We think there's opportunity to grow further," Craig Patterson, Ford's utility marketing manager, told reporters ahead of the Escape's reveal Tuesday.