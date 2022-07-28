2023 Chevy Colorado adds more horsepower, off-road prowess with redesign

DETROIT — Chevrolet is revamping the Colorado from the inside out and under the hood for the 2023 model year. The redesigned midsize pickup will be offered in three off-road styles with a 2.7-liter turbo engine used in the Silverado and updated interior and exterior design.

Chevy has dropped the diesel engine option for 2023 but says it isn't sacrificing power. Each of the three available engine variants, estimated by General Motors at 237 hp and 310 hp, exceed the horsepower of the 2022 pickup, Chevy said.

"The all-new Colorado is enhanced in every way," Scott Bell, global vice president of Chevrolet, said in a statement Thursday. "With its rugged and sporty styling, enhanced capability, new technology and customization options, it's designed to do more for discerning customers and still offer them great value."

The base 2.7-liter turbo engine produces 18 percent more horsepower and 36 percent more torque than the current Colorado's base engine, and the other variants — 2.7-liter turbo plus and 2.7-liter turbo high-output — offer more torque and horsepower than both the 3.6-liter V-6 and 2.8-liter turbodiesel engines on the 2022 model. The turbo high-output engine, standard on the Colorado ZR2, will be as powerful as a Silverado with a 2.7-liter engine.