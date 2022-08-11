6 cool features on the Cadillac Lyriq EV

PARK CITY, Utah — Going back to the auto industry's first production car with an electric self-starter, in 1912, and the first mass-produced V-8, in 1915, Cadillac has introduced some of the most novel advances to make driving and owning a car more convenient and enjoyable. The sunroof, memory power seats and air suspension are also among Cadillac's innovations. In 1964, the brand delivered another first: heating, ventilation and air conditioning controlled automatically by an onboard thermostat.
Cadillac is breaking more new ground with the Lyriq, its first modern electric vehicle, which journalists had a chance to drive here in June. Here are some of the nifty features on the 2023 Lyriq that look forward but also celebrate Cadillac's past.