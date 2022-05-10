2023 Cadillac Escalade-V with 682-hp V-8 priced at nearly $150,000

Cadillac plans to launch a high-performance variant of the popular Escalade SUV this summer that starts at nearly $150,000. It will become the most expensive Cadillac, or about $46,000 more than the highest-priced 2022 Escalade trim, the Sport Platinum.

The 2023 Escalade-V, the first-ever Cadillac V-Series SUV, will be built in small volumes, Cadillac said.

The SUV packs a supercharged, hand-built 6.2-liter V-8 engine with a 10-speed automatic transmission — a combination that produces 682 hp and 653 pound-foot of torque.