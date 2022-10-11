BMW M2 footprint, power grow for 2023

The second-generation BMW M2 coupe, redesigned and reengineered for 2023, will be powered by a turbo inline six-cylinder engine with 453 hp.

The rear-wheel-drive M2, one of the most celebrated and revered nameplates in BMW's lineup, is getting a bigger footprint and power boost to enhance its driving dynamics.

The second-generation car, redesigned and reengineered for 2023, will be powered by a turbo inline six-cylinder engine with 453 hp, up 48 hp. Transmission choices are a standard six-speed manual gearbox or eight-speed automatic.

The latest M2 is 180.3 inches long, 74.3 inches wide and 55.2 inches tall, making it 4.1 inches longer, 1.3 inches wider and 0.3 inch lower than the outgoing version.

BMW says the M2's 108.1-inch wheelbase is a critical factor in its agility. The wheelbase is 4.3 inches shorter than that of the BMW M4 coupe but 2.1 inches longer than the previous M2, helping to enhance front and rear legroom.

BMW said track width has increased by 1.5 inches, to 63.7 inches, in the front and 0.16 inch, to 63.2 inches, in the rear, matching the M4.

Notable exterior styling includes square air intakes and a more rectangular kidney grille.

The 2023 M2 features newly designed M Sport seats with more pronounced side bolsters. The head restraints feature an illuminated M logo. The seats can be adjusted electrically, including for the height of the head restraints.

BMW's standard curved display has been adapted for the M2 cockpit and is angled toward the driver, bracketed by a 12.3-inch information display and a 14.9-inch control display.

A carbon-fiber package includes interior trim on the steering wheel, dash, center console and throughout the seat structure, saving 24 pounds over the standard M Sport seats.

The M2 will be produced at BMW's plant in San Luis Potosi, Mexico, with sales starting in April. Pricing starts at $63,195, including shipping.

