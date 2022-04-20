BMW 7 Series gets ultraluxe makeover, new EV model

Flagship 2023 BMW 7 Series makeover features Swarovsky crystal headlights, cashmere seats and a six-figure sticker price.

BMW

BMW's flagship sedan receives an ultraluxe redesign — think Swarovsky crystal headlights and cashmere seats — and a six-figure sticker price.

The 2023 BMW 7 Series lineup will arrive in U.S. stores in the fourth quarter with a more powerful V-8 engine, a loungelike interior and advanced driver-assist technology.

BMW is also introducing an all-electric version of the 7-Series, as the German marque takes the competition to new luxury rival Tesla.

"The new 7 Series sounds the starting signal for our new generation of highly-efficient combustion engines," BMW Group CEO Oliver Zipse said at a press event in New York last week.

Under the hood of the BMW 740i is a 3-liter TwinPower Turbo inline six-cylinder engine that delivers 375 hp — a 40-horsepower increase over the previous generation. The 740i, which starts at $94,295, including shipping, can do 0-to-60 mph in 5 seconds.

The beefier BMW 760i xDrive features a 4.4-liter TwinPower Turbo V-8 that delivers 536 hp and a 0-to-60 mph sprint in 4.2 seconds. It starts at $114,595, including a $995 shipping charge.

Both engines include a 48V mild-hybrid system that boosts output up to 12 hp.

The all-electric i7 xDrive60 is powered by dual motors that deliver a combined 536 horsepower and up to 300 miles of range. Pre-orders for the i7, which starts at $120,295, begin today.

"The i7 doesn't make any compromises, and it is electric," Zipse said.

All drivetrains of the new 7 Series are based on a single architecture, the latest evolution of BMW's rear-wheel-drive/all-wheel-drive CLAR platform, and have a similar body style.

Spreading the development costs across internal combustion, hybrid and electric variants makes the i7 potentially more profitable for BMW than building it on a dedicated EV platform, said Sam Fiorani, vice president at AutoForecast Solutions.

"Sharing so much with the 7-Series also makes the transition to the i7 easier for returning buyers who tend to be older and less likely to appreciate radical changes in their vehicles," Fiorani said.

BMW National Dealer Forum Chairman David Sloane said building the 7 Series on an architecture that can support multiple powertrains is strategic.

"It allows BMW to build where the market demand is," said Sloane, president of Sloane Automotive Group in suburban Philadelphia.

BMW
Muscular look

The seventh-generation BMW 7 Series has grown by 5.1 inches in length, 1.9 inches in width, and 2 inches in height. The wheelbase is now 0.2 inches longer at 126.6, creating roomier rear seating.

The front of the new model is dominated by the optional illuminated BMW kidney grille.

The brand's signature twin circular headlights are re-interpreted as a two-piece split headlight design. The slim strip of lights set high up in the front end integrate daytime driving lights, side marker lights and turn indicators. The low-beam and high-beam headlights are positioned in the dark lower units set deep into the front apron.

The LED rear light units extend into the car's flanks. Two slim strips below the main rear lights generate the brake lights and turn indicator lights.

PHOTO GALLERY: BMW i7 xDrive60
BMW i7 xDrive60
BMW i7 xDrive60 side
BMW i7 xDrive60 rear
BMW i7 xDrive60 front
BMW i7 xDrive60 dash
BMW i7 xDrive60 front seats
BMW i7 xDrive60 rear seats
BMW i7 xDrive60 interior rear
BMW
Luxe interior

A free-standing curved display anchors the dashboard. It combines a 12.3-inch instrument cluster and a 14.9-inch center control display to form a single unit angled toward the driver.

The 7 Series features an in-dash lighting and control system. The BMW Interaction Bar, a backlit crystalline surface, extends across the width of the instrument panel and into the door panel trim. It houses touch-sensitive control panels to adjust ventilation and climate control, activate the hazard warning lights, and open the glove compartment. The interaction bar can use light animations to alert the driver to incoming phone calls.

While rear-seat passengers might not get the thrill of steering the so-called Ultimate Driving Machine, they get a loungelike experience.

The Executive Lounge option includes a reclining function with integrated leg rest. The rear seat reclines up to 42.5 degrees, which, BMW said, "sets the benchmark in the segment."

The automaker said that the leg rest design allows passengers to "perfect the relaxed resting position." The calf support, which extends from the rear seat, is paired with a heel rest extending out from the back of the front passenger seat.

If "relaxed resting" isn't your thing, the 7 Series features the "BMW Theater Screen" — a 31-inch, 8K resolution touch-screen display that moves out of the headliner to give rear passengers an immersive in-vehicle viewing experience. When activated, the system, which features Amazon Fire TV integration, is accompanied by an acoustic experience created by film composer and Academy Award winner Hans Zimmer.

The 7 Series features a suite of sensors and cameras to deliver advanced driver assistance and smart parking functionality.

BMW said that the Highway Assistant, part of the optional Driving Assistance Professional Package, allows the driver to take their hands off the steering wheel when driving on highways at speeds up to 80 mph.

Highway Assistant "enables you to sit back and relax, enjoy your ride," BMW Group sales boss Pieter Nota said.

BMW
PHOTO GALLERY: 2023 BMW 7 series
2023 BMW 7 Series side
2023 BMW 7 Series
2023 BMW 7 Series rear
2023 BMW 7 Series interior
2023 BMW 7 Series dash
2023 BMW 7 Series rear seats
2023 BMW 7 Series side
2023 BMW 7 Series
2023 BMW 7 Series rear
2023 BMW 7 Series interior
2023 BMW 7 Series dash
2023 BMW 7 Series rear seats
