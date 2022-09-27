Bentley Bentayga EWB goes long on comfort

VANCOUVER — Bentley's new elongated version of its popular Bentayga SUV doesn't really stick out on the crowded streets of one of the most expensive cities in North America, dotted as they are with exotic supercars and luxury sedans all waiting side-by-side in traffic.

It's not necessarily supposed to. Since its introduction in late 2015, the Bentayga — the British-built-but-German-owned luxury brand's top-selling model — has consistently concentrated more on its interior refinements than on drawing stares from onlookers as it passed.

The 2023 Bentley Bentayga EWB, for extended wheelbase, doubles down on that strategy, adding 7 inches of length, all in the second row. More than just a stretch exercise, Bentley says the additional rear legroom required developing 2,500 new parts, while the addition of four-wheel steering meant that the longer version actually has a tighter turning radius than does the original Bentayga.