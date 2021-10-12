Toyota Tundra gets competitive fuel economy, more power, refinement

SAN ANTONIO — The revamped 2022 Toyota Tundra will boast a pair of new V-6 powertrains, including a hybrid, that offer improved mileage over the discontinued V-8 predecessor, plus a number of interior and technical refinements, including an improved infotainment system.

The next-generation full-size pickup equipped with a gasoline-powered, twin-turbo 3.5-liter V-6, named i-Force, is estimated by Toyota to get 20 mpg combined in 4x2 form, a 5-mpg improvement over the 2021 4x2 with a 5.7-liter V-8 engine. That moves it closer to comparable versions of the 2021 Ford-150 (22 mpg), Chevrolet Silverado (21 mpg) and Ram 1500 Classic (20 mpg). Toyota did not disclose the i-Force Max hybrid's mileage; EPA fuel economy figures for the gasoline and hybrid models will be released later. No diesel version will be offered.

Toyota, which has dribbled out details about the truck since spring and formally introduced it last month during "Sunday Night Football" on NBC, released key specifications on Tuesday.

The Tundra will come in six trims: SR, SR5, Limited, Platinum, 1794 Edition and TRD Pro, each with its own distinct grille. Prices will be revealed near launch at the end of the year. Lisa Materazzo, Toyota Motor North America's group vice president for marketing, told journalists gathered here that pricing will be "aggressive."