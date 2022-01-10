2022 Toyota Tundra Capstone rumbles into luxury pickup space

Toyota has added a new top-end trim for its redesigned 2022 Tundra full-size pickup in an attempt to jump into the luxe truck market that had previously eluded it.
The Tundra Capstone will feature a bevy of standard equipment and luxury flourishes, including 22-inch chrome wheels, chrome grille, side mirror caps and tailgate inserts, automated running boards, a moonroof and leather-trimmed seats to complement its walnut-accented interior. In fact, the only nonstandard equipment on the Tundra's new "halo" trim level is an optional towing package, a spokesman confirmed.