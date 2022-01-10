2022 Toyota Tundra Capstone rumbles into luxury pickup space

The Tundra Capstone will feature a bevy of standard equipment and luxury flourishes

Toyota has added a new top-end trim for its redesigned 2022 Tundra full-size pickup in an attempt to jump into the luxe truck market that had previously eluded it.

The Tundra Capstone will feature a bevy of standard equipment and luxury flourishes, including 22-inch chrome wheels, chrome grille, side mirror caps and tailgate inserts, automated running boards, a moonroof and leather-trimmed seats to complement its walnut-accented interior. In fact, the only nonstandard equipment on the Tundra's new "halo" trim level is an optional towing package, a spokesman confirmed.

The Tundra Capstone will come standard with the pickup's new iForce Max hybrid powertrain, tuned to provide 437 hp and 583 pound-feet of torque, which will also be available on other Tundra trim levels. Toyota has not yet released the fuel economy ratings of the hybrid.

2022 Toyota Tundra Capstone
2022 Toyota Tundra Capstone side
2022 Toyota Tundra Capstone wheel
2022 Toyota Tundra Capstone rear
2022 Toyota Tundra Capstone interior
2022 Toyota Tundra Capstone front seats
2022 Toyota Tundra Capstone rear seats
2022 Toyota Tundra Capstone
2022 Toyota Tundra Capstone side
2022 Toyota Tundra Capstone wheel
2022 Toyota Tundra Capstone rear
2022 Toyota Tundra Capstone interior
2022 Toyota Tundra Capstone front seats
2022 Toyota Tundra Capstone rear seats
Acoustic glass

The Tundra Capstone's cabin will be the only trim in the lineup to feature acoustic glass on its windscreen and front doors to further limit exterior sound, the brand said. The 14-inch touch screen and newly developed Toyota Audio Multimedia System will also come standard on the trim, though the trim level will only be available with a CrewMax cab and 5.5-foot bed. The bed will come standard with a power bed step as well to ease access. The Capstone comes standard with Toyota Safety Sense 2.5, the brand's suite of driver-assistance features, and the cockpit features a 10-inch integrated color head-up display.

Toyota did not release pricing for the Capstone trim, which is expected to begin arriving in U.S. showrooms in the spring, a spokesman said.

RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
BMW wants to let you change your car's color with the touch of a button
Letter
to the
Editor

Send us a letter

Have an opinion about this story? Click here to submit a Letter to the Editor, and we may publish it in print.

Recommended for You
BME iX Flow concept web.jpg
BMW wants to let you change your car's color with the touch of a button
VW bus
VW poised to unveil retro-microbus EV in March
ram-MAIN_i.jpg
Ram EV: Stellantis takes notes as rival electric pickups hit market
Sign up for free newsletters
Digital Edition
Automotive News 1-10-22
THIS WEEK'S EDITION
See our archive
Fixed Ops Journal
Fixed Ops Journal 12-13-21
Read the issue
See our archive