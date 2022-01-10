2022 Toyota Tundra Capstone rumbles into luxury pickup space

The Tundra Capstone's cabin will be the only trim in the lineup to feature acoustic glass on its windscreen and front doors to further limit exterior sound, the brand said. The 14-inch touch screen and newly developed Toyota Audio Multimedia System will also come standard on the trim, though the trim level will only be available with a CrewMax cab and 5.5-foot bed. The bed will come standard with a power bed step as well to ease access. The Capstone comes standard with Toyota Safety Sense 2.5, the brand's suite of driver-assistance features, and the cockpit features a 10-inch integrated color head-up display.

Toyota did not release pricing for the Capstone trim, which is expected to begin arriving in U.S. showrooms in the spring, a spokesman said.