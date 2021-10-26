2022 Range Rover breaks with tradition to reflect different luxury SUV landscape

The major reason there had never been a three-row Range Rover is that it would have forced changes in the design, something to which McGovern would not acquiesce.

Says Eberhardt: "We had our creative differences. I fully understand where Gerry is coming from. Originally, Range Rover was not designed as a family car, but more of a car for personal luxury transportation. The discussion we had was that one doesn't mean you have to give up on the other. He did not want to change the design language. He said, 'If I have to change the roofline, we're done.' "

However, for the long-wheelbase version of the fifth-generation Range Rover, McGovern agreed to develop a third row to see if the designers and engineers could create one that would not sacrifice room or comfort.

"I remember a few years ago being asked by the American market if there could be a seven-seat Range Rover. I said, 'Over my dead body.' I'm not dead. The reason I objected to it is that we couldn't get a three-row package within that profile. That's why it works so well in the [fifth-generation] long-wheelbase package," he said.

The Range Rover's new MLA Flex architecture enabled a 3-inch increase in interior space over the outgoing model.

The third row offers about the same amount of legroom as the second row; the seats can be folded electrically and they are heated. There are 14 power points throughout the interior.

Eberhardt believes the three-row Rover will be a strong seller, but because of the chip shortage and other issues, he wouldn't give an estimate on the take rate. "I think we will be positively surprised. We know today we have lost customers to other brands just because we didn't have that availability," he told Automotive News.