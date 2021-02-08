2022 Mitsubishi Outlander to debut on Amazon Live platform

LOS ANGELES — The global debut of the next-generation Mitsubishi Outlander crossover, which is seen as critical to the struggling brand's success or failure in the U.S. market, is set for Feb. 16 on the Amazon Live marketing platform.

The automaker said early Monday that the midsize 2022 Outlander will be the first new vehicle to be revealed on Amazon's livestream showcase.

"In the same way that Outlander will challenge conventions regarding both the brand and the segment, the launch will do the same," Mitsubishi Motors North America said in a statement.

"Through a first-of-its-kind collaboration with Amazon, the 2022 Outlander will be the first vehicle ever unveiled on Amazon Live. The debut will take place on Tuesday, Feb. 16, at 6 p.m. EST," the company said.

Mitsubishi and Amazon released a teaser video on Monday that shows a camouflaged Outlander testing in off-road and track conditions.

"The debut of the all-new 2022 Outlander caps off the reimagining of the entire Mitsubishi Motors lineup in the United States," said Mark Chaffin, COO for Mitsubishi Motors North America.

Mitsubishi also said that it is giving away an Outlander as part of the launch. Entries will be open from Feb. 16 to March 31, the company said.

The redesigned Outlander shares a platform with the freshly restyled Nissan Rogue as part of the brands' global alliance with Renault. The Rogue is already on sale as a 2021 model.

RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
First Bronco, Mach 1 to be auctioned for charity
Letter
to the
Editor

 

 

Send us a letter

Have an opinion about this story? Click here to submit a Letter to the Editor, and we may publish it in print.

Recommended for You
First Bronco, Mach 1 to be auctioned for charity
First Bronco, Mach 1 to be auctioned for charity
Bentley offers V-8 option for '21 Flying Spur
Bentley offers V-8 option for '21 Flying Spur
‘World beater' Tundra hotly anticipated
‘World beater' Tundra hotly anticipated
Sign up for free newsletters
Digital Edition
Automotive News 2-8-2021
THIS WEEK'S EDITION
See our archive
Fixed Ops Journal
Fixed Ops Journal 2-8-21
Read the issue
See our archive