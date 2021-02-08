2022 Mitsubishi Outlander to debut on Amazon Live platform

LOS ANGELES — The global debut of the next-generation Mitsubishi Outlander crossover, which is seen as critical to the struggling brand's success or failure in the U.S. market, is set for Feb. 16 on the Amazon Live marketing platform.

The automaker said early Monday that the midsize 2022 Outlander will be the first new vehicle to be revealed on Amazon's livestream showcase.

"In the same way that Outlander will challenge conventions regarding both the brand and the segment, the launch will do the same," Mitsubishi Motors North America said in a statement.