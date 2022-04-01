2022 Mercedes-AMG EQS sedan priced from $148,550

A high-performance version of Mercedes ' flagship electric sedan will arrive in the U.S. in late spring.

The 2022 Mercedes-AMG EQS sedan represents the first battery-electric AMG production model based on the luxury brand's EQ platform. It will start at $148,550, including shipping.

As the automaker targets lower emissions, Mercedes-Benz is taking a dual-pronged strategy to electrify the performance AMG subbrand — with plug-in hybrids and all-electric models.

The AMG EQS sedan has an output of up to 649 hp and a boost function of 751 hp.

It features variable all-wheel drive, continuously distributing drive torque between the front and rear axles depending on the driving situation. The electric-specific system ensures a significantly faster response than a mechanical all-wheel-drive system.

Standard rear-axle steering up to 9 degrees improves the sedan's handling.