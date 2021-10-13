2022 Lexus LX drops pounds, adopts new tech tricks

The redesigned 2022 Lexus LX 600 has been engineered and built on a new platform, given a new powertrain, lightened up and loaded inside and out with luxury equipment as the brand aims to attract new buyers to the SUV — as well as offer an upscale alternative to previous buyers of the now-discontinued Toyota Land Cruiser.

Scheduled to arrive in U.S. dealerships in the spring, the LX 600 marks the fourth generation of the luxury brand's body-on-frame SUV, which started its production run in 1995 and is Lexus' most well-equipped off-roader. The redesign is built around Toyota Motor Corp.'s new GA-F global luxury platform, which improves body rigidity by 20 percent, Lexus says.