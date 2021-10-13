2022 Lexus LX drops pounds, adopts new tech tricks

The redesigned 2022 Lexus LX 600 has been engineered and built on a new platform, given a new powertrain, lightened up and loaded inside and out with luxury equipment as the brand aims to attract new buyers to the SUV — as well as offer an upscale alternative to previous buyers of the now-discontinued Toyota Land Cruiser.

Scheduled to arrive in U.S. dealerships in the spring, the LX 600 marks the fourth generation of the luxury brand's body-on-frame SUV, which started its production run in 1995 and is Lexus' most well-equipped off-roader. The redesign is built around Toyota Motor Corp.'s new GA-F global luxury platform, which improves body rigidity by 20 percent, Lexus says.

Powered by a 3.5-liter twin-turbocharged V-6 engine instead of the previous model's naturally aspirated V-8, and equipped with a 10-speed automatic transmission, the LX 600 produces up to 409 hp and 479 pound-feet of torque. The powertrain and upgraded adaptable suspension, along with electronically controlled braking and electric steering, allow the new version to shed 441 pounds compared with its predecessor.

The front seats of the LX cabin is dominated by the brand's first use of dual center-console displays, with a 12.3-inch screen on top operating a new Lexus Interface infotainment system, which debuted this fall on the Lexus NX, and a lower 7-inch screen to communicate and control functions such as climate control and terrain select.

Second-row seating features curved headrests, seatbacks and cushions to better embrace and support passengers. Rear-seat sunshades, reading lights and rear-seat displays are standard.

In terms of off-road accessories, the LX will feature an enhanced terrain selection with six modes: dirt, sand, mud, deep snow, rock and auto, to improve its ability to traverse any surface, while its crawl control and downhill assist control functions allow the SUV to employ maximum torque to overcome obstacles or automatically descend steep inclines with limited driver inputs. A new multiterrain monitor displays four cameras on the cabin's 12.3-inch touch screen to enable the driver to see completely around the vehicle without having to exit. The display includes what Lexus calls back underfloor view, which automatically moves images taken from the front of the vehicle to the rear as the vehicle progresses, showing them to the driver as though the vehicle were transparent, which allows the driver to check underfloor conditions and wheel position.

The exterior design features an enhanced spindle grille made up of seven sets of floating bars, redesigned lighting front and rear and new 22-inch forged aluminum wheels.

The SUV will come standard with Lexus Safety System+ 2.5, a suite of driver-assist and safety systems that includes adaptive cruise control, lane-departure alert with steering assist, automatic emergency braking, road sign assist, automated headlights, blind spot monitoring and frontal collision warning.

When it goes on sale next year, the 2022 LX 600 will be available in the U.S. in five trim levels: standard, premium and luxury, as well as new F Sport and ultraluxury trims.

Pricing was not announced. Lexus has sold 2,808 copies of the LX through September this year, down 2.4 percent from the same period a year earlier.

