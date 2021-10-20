Ford Maverick hybrid deliveries delayed to Jan. 2022

DETROIT — Deliveries of the hybrid version of the 2022 Ford Maverick have been delayed until January by emissions certifications, but the pickup now is expected to get slightly better fuel economy than Ford Motor Co. originally projected.

The automaker previously said the Maverick's hybrid powertrain — the standard offering — would be available at launch, but only the gasoline-powered model went on sale in September. Officials now say they'll begin shipping the hybrid trucks in December, with deliveries beginning in January, "so required state and federal emissions certification can be completed."

Ford says the hybrid Maverick will have an EPA-estimated 42 mpg city fuel-economy rating, topping the 40 mpg city estimate it cited when unveiling the truck in June. Ford says the hybrid is estimated to be rated at 37 mpg combined and 33 mpg in highway driving.

"Our team set out to redefine what a truck could be with Maverick, and we've done that with an EPA-estimated 42 mpg city that beats the 2022 Honda Civic 1.5-liter 4-cylinder automatic (variable gear ratio) gasoline engine," Chris Mazur, the vehicle's chief engineer, said in a statement. "At the same time, Maverick offers room for five and plenty of towing and hauling for weekend trips or do-it-yourself projects."

Ford says the first model year of production for the Maverick hybrid will be fully reserved by early next month. Once that happens, orders will be paused until next summer.

Ford has not said how many customers have placed reservations for the vehicle. Unlike other recent new products, customers do not have to submit a refundable deposit when placing an order.