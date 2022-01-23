Ford Bronco Raptor expands SUV's off-road pedigree

DETROIT — Ford Motor Co. is beefing up the Bronco SUV with a Raptor variant meant to appeal to the most extreme off-road racing enthusiasts.

The 2022 Bronco Raptor starts at $69,995, including shipping, and will be available this summer, Ford said Monday.

It is 9.8 inches wider than the base model and comes with a stronger steel frame, new shock towers that allow for increased wheel travel, upgraded Dana axles, more towing capacity and 37-inch Goodyear tires, which Ford says is the largest on any current production SUV.

The exterior features more protective skid plates, more pronounced fender flares, multiple air vents, improved lighting and the Raptor's signature block FORD stamped in the middle of the grille. It's powered by a twin-turbo EcoBoost V-6 engine mated to a 10-speed automatic transmission that's expected to generate more than 400 hp.

"We poured all of our passion and all of our Bronco and Raptor know-how into creating this absolute desert-racing beast," Ford CEO Jim Farley said in a statement. "It's the real deal. It's not for show and it's not for everybody. But for people who love to get out in the wild, it's the ultimate. And only Ford could create a Bronco Raptor."

Ford officials expect Raptor buyers to take the vehicle through desert sand and over mountain rocks but also use it as a daily driver.