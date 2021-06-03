2022 Buick Enclave gets more safety features, new shifter

DETROIT — The 2022 Buick Enclave, scheduled to go on sale next quarter, is equipped with additional standard safety features, a cleaner interior and restyled front and rear ends, Buick said Thursday .

The Enclave's face-lift originally was planned for the 2021 model year but was postponed because of the coronavirus pandemic.

The freshened large crossover comes with eight safety features that are standard for the first time, including automatic emergency braking, front pedestrian braking, lane keep assist and lane-change alert.

A rear camera mirror, rear pedestrian alert, head-up display, front park assist and wireless Apple CarPlay and Android Auto also are available.

The contemporary fascia designs and new grille and headlamps align with the redesigned 2021 Envision that launched early this year.

Inside the Enclave, the center console was restyled with push-pull buttons in place of a traditional mechanical gearshift lever for a more spacious interior feel.

"It's really, really modern, sleek. It certainly clears up that space in the middle, and it's very intuitive as well," Duncan Aldred, vice president of global Buick-GMC, told reporters.

The Enclave, assembled at the Lansing-Delta Township Assembly plant in Michigan, has a 310-hp, 3.6-liter V-6 engine with a nine-speed automatic transmission, Buick said.

The Avenir trim is more unique, with different front and rear fascias, body-color lowers, taillamps, liftgate emblem and wheels. The Enclave Avenir also comes with heated, ventilated and massaging front seats, adaptive cruise control and enhanced automatic emergency braking.

Pricing for the 2022 models will be announced at a later date.