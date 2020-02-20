2021 Ford F-150 design cues, big screen exposed in spy photos

KGP PHOTOGRAPHY
The next-generation F series pickup will feature a Ranger-like grille and more stacked headlights, according to new photos of the truck undergoing road tests in Michigan.

Spy photographers have captured the best look yet at the redesigned Ford F-150.

The next-generation pickup, due out later this year as a 2021 model, was spotted this week in light camouflage near the automaker's Dearborn, Mich., headquarters.

The crew cab caught undergoing road testing features what appears to be more stacked headlights, more horizontal fog lamps and a grille that closely mimics the midsize Ranger pickup. The F-150 also appears to have a more raised hood than the current model.

The interior of the vehicle will undergo a more radical overhaul with at least a 12-inch touch screen, following the success of a similar-sized screen in Fiat Chrysler Automobiles' recently redesigned Ram pickup.

Spy photos reveal a large touchscreen planned on the retooled 2021 Ford F series pickup.

Ford is planning a hybrid model that's expected to debut this year, as well as a battery-electric version expected out in 2021.

A smooth launch is critical for Ford. The F-Series line of pickups, of which F-150 is a part, has been the bestselling vehicle line in the U.S. for 38 straight years, and the bestselling pickup line for 43 straight years.

PHOTO GALLERY: 2021 Ford F-150 spy photos
