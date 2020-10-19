2021 Escalade invites a second look

DETROIT — It's the ultimate Easter egg hunt, Cadillac style.

General Motors' luxury brand committed to the finest details — some obvious and some more subtle — and craftsmanship with the redesigned 2021 Escalade, down to the unique quilting patterns on the big SUV's seats.

"They actually required new stitching techniques for the machines that we had to develop," said Dave Schiavone, Escalade product manager.

Other bespoke features include speakers with custom patterns that match the seat quilting, a Cadillac emblem mounted atop the dash that lights up as drivers approach, etching in the headlight, piping in the door usually reserved for seats, and Cadillac signatures at the base of the infotainment screen and on the wheels.

Both the interior and the exterior show "the next level of details that might take a secondary or tertiary look," said Schiavone. "You'll see the graphic work ... that you'd never see the first look."

The Escalade will begin to reach dealerships this month, Cadillac said. It is available in five trim levels starting from about $77,000 to more than $100,000, including shipping.