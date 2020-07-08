2021 Corvette: more options, same price

DETROIT -- The 2021 Chevrolet Corvette Stingray won't cost buyers more than the 2020 midengine Corvette, but the freshened model includes a few new safety, tech and design options.

Chevy will sell the 2021 Corvette at a base price of less than $60,000, the same as the introductory model. The coupe starts at $59,995, and the convertible starts at $67,495, which includes destination freight charges, Chevy said in a statement on Wednesday .

"Our mission was to develop a new sports car, combining the successful attributes of Corvette with the performance and driving experience of mid-engine supercars," Tadge Juechter, Corvette executive chief engineer, said in the statement. "We are thrilled with the enthusiasm the mid-engine Corvette brought following its launch and are keeping it fresh with new content for the 2021 model."

New to the 2021 model, magnetic selective ride control suspension is now available without the Z51 performance package. Also new are standard wireless Apple CarPlay/Wireless Android Auto, buckle-to-drive safety technology, driver mode on-screen visualization and a new track digital tachometer.

The latest model offers new color options: sky cool gray/yellow strike interior; red mist metallic tintcoat exterior; silver flare metallic exterior; and stinger stripes in carbon flash/edge red, carbon flash/edge yellow and carbon flash/midnight silver.

Demand for the 2020 Corvette was five times the amount General Motors allocated dealers. The demand boom was further complicated by a 40-day UAW strike in the fall and a two-month production shutdown spurred by the coronavirus pandemic this year.

GM builds the Corvette at its assembly plant in Bowling Green, Ky.