2020's hits and misses

MISS Ford Escape

The Escape is one of the industry's bestselling nameplates for years. It was expected to attract even more customers who would have bought one of Ford's discontinued cars such as the Focus or Fusion. It didn't work out that way. Escape sales have collapsed in 2020, dropping from 226,064 through 11 months in 2019, to 161,123 sold this year. Perhaps some people would rather have a Bronco Sport?

MISS Nikola Badger

Is the Badger the opposite of an opossum? It's arrival seemed exciting but upon further inspection, it was dead on arrival.

MISS BMW's new mug

Call it Bangle Butt II. The new face of many BMWs to come — see the iX EV and 4 Series — gives the brand's famed dual kidneys a buck-toothed makeover, drawing widespread disdain from many otherwise passionate BMW admirers.