2020 Mustang Shelby GT500 to pack more hp than Chevy Camaro ZL1

Ford Motor Co.'s upcoming Mustang Shelby GT500, the company's most powerful street-legal vehicle ever built, will boast 760 hp and 625 pound-feet of torque when it hits showrooms this fall.

That's enough to blow past the 2019 Chevrolet Camaro ZL1's 650 hp, although the Dodge Challenger SRT Hellcat Redeye retains the power crown with 797 hp.

The GT500 will come with a single powertrain: a hand-built, supercharged 5.2-liter V-8 engine with a seven-speed automatic gearbox.

Ford says it will achieve a 0-to-60-mph time in the mid-3-second range.

Melvin Betancourt, the vehicle's design manager, said everything from the A-pillar forward is new, including Ford's biggest-ever hood scoop. The air intake on the grille is double that of the GT350 to help keep the engine cool.

Ford last offered the snake-badged GT500 for the 2014 model year. It has not yet released pricing for the upcoming model.