2020 Chevy Bolt EV extends driving range by 21 miles

DETROIT -- The 2020 Chevrolet Bolt electric vehicle will offer an EPA estimated 259-mile range on a full charge, an increase of 21 miles from the previous model year.

General Motors said Thursday that its battery engineering team extended the Bolt's range by improving the energy of the cell electrodes through small but impactful chemistry changes. Using a 240-volt charger, the 2020 Bolt can fully replenish the battery in about 10 hours. The 2019 Bolt takes 9.5 hours to fully charge, according to Chevy.

The 2020 Bolt EV will arrive in dealerships this year with a base price of $37,495, including shipping. The 2020 model will be available in two new exterior colors, Cayenne Orange Metallic, for an additional cost, and Oasis Blue.

The upgraded Bolt will arrive as GM promises to roll out 20 new battery-electric and fuel cell vehicles globally by 2023. Driving range, charging infrastructure and cost continue to be fundamental factors in EV adoption.

To spur EV sales, Chevy began offering buyers of the vehicles a way to obtain quotes from certified electricians to install at-home charging equipment by partnering with California software company Qmerit this month.

"Great range -- now even more -- is the foundation of the Bolt EV's success," said Steve Majoros, director of Chevrolet passenger car and crossover marketing, in a statement. "Chevrolet also is helping to encourage EV adoption by providing customers the necessary tools and services to make EV ownership more convenient."

GM, which no longer reports monthly U.S. sales, said sedan deliveries were down 24 percent through the first half of the year, while light-truck sales -- including crossovers, vans and SUVs -- were up 0.7 percent, according to the Automotive News Data Center.