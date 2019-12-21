2020 Audi Q7 gets extra torque

Audi's freshened 2020 Q7 three-row luxury crossover will boast added torque from a new 3.0-liter V-6 engine, a new front spoiler and an upgraded infotainment system that more closely follows the design of the Q8 crossover, along with an upgraded suite of safety and driver assistance systems.

The upgraded turbocharged V-6 generates 335 hp and 369 pound-feet of torque, a 14 percent increase over the previous-generation engine. Audi says the 2020 Q7 can accelerate from 0 to 60 mph in 5.7 seconds.

Exterior design changes include a redesigned front spoiler to highlight the Q7's ground clearance and new 19-inch, "five-arm star-design" wheels that come standard, as well as standard LED headlights and taillights.

Inside the cabin, the Q7 borrows liberally from the cockpit and instrument panel of its two-row Q8 sibling. An air vent strip traverses the dashboard, and two large high-resolution touch screens are used to operate climate and infotainment controls, replacing the previous generation's rotary dials and analog controls.

For safety, the 2020 Audi Q7 will feature adaptive cruise assist, combining the functions of adaptive cruise control, lane-keeping and low-speed driver assistance for heavy traffic situations. A new emergency assist function "can detect if the driver is inactive and can initiate a multi-stage process to alert the driver, eventually decelerating the vehicle to a stop in the same lane with activation of the hazard lights," Audi says.

Pricing for the 2020 Audi Q7 will start at $61,795, including delivery, for the base-level Premium trim.