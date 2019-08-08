2020 Acura NSX sports a not-so-mellow yellow

For some cars, a new model year brings updated infotainment or maybe a sport trim with a few additional horsepower. For a shapely supercar like the Acura NSX 2020, a new color will do.

Acura will show off Indy Yellow Pearl paint on its Ohio-built supercar during Monterey Car Week in California next week, alongside a NSX GT3 Evo race car with yellow and blue accents over its exposed carbon-fiber body.

The new yellow isn't just any yellow, though. Acura is calling it a heritage color, along with Berlina Black. The new paint pays homage to the first-generation NSX that was offered in Spa Yellow (or Indy Yellow in some markets) and was applied to about 20 percent of the original NSXs between 1997 and 2003. Just don't call it mellow yellow.

Last year, the NSX debuted Thermal Orange for the 2019 car, which also came with some interior and exterior tweaks, new options, and actual performance enhancements. The orange paint reflects the use of the color in Acura motorsports over the last three decades, according to the company.