$2 million Bentley is going to select few buyers

Bentley plans a limited 18-car production run of a handcrafted model from Mulliner, the Bentley Mulliner Batur.

Bentley Mulliner Batur
Bentley Mulliner Batur front
Bentley Mulliner Batur interior
Bentley Mulliner Batur side
Bentley Mulliner Batur rear
Bentley Mulliner Batur wheel
Many people with copious amounts of money believe they deserve all the nice things.

They are wrong, and the Volkswagen Group's bespoke Bentley brand will start proving that next year with a limited 18-car production run of a handcrafted model from Mulliner, the Bentley Mulliner Batur.

It starts at $2 million before options, and is already sold out.

So if you're just hearing about it, or you saw it for the first time this week at its debut with other Bentley customers at the brand's party during Monterey Car Week, too bad.

Bentley says each fully customized Batur grand coupe will be powered by a hand-assembled 6.0-liter twin turbo W-12 engine producing about 730 hp. The coupe will run on a speed-tuned air suspension with four-wheel steering and torque vectoring.

Each will be "co-created" with the reservation holder to allow near limitless customization.

Bentley says that the Batur is the "heir and successor" to the Bacalar, of which 12 copies were produced by Mulliner.

Each of the 18 Baturs will be hand built after several hours in a "Mulliner visualizer," which will allow any part of the vehicle to be customized in color and surface finish, "from the main exterior paint to the surface finish of the air vents, and everything in between," the brand says.

Each car will take several months to build, with deliveries set to begin in mid-2023.

