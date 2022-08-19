$2 million Bentley is going to select few buyers

Many people with copious amounts of money believe they deserve all the nice things.

They are wrong, and the Volkswagen Group's bespoke Bentley brand will start proving that next year with a limited 18-car production run of a handcrafted model from Mulliner, the Bentley Mulliner Batur.

It starts at $2 million before options, and is already sold out.

So if you're just hearing about it, or you saw it for the first time this week at its debut with other Bentley customers at the brand's party during Monterey Car Week, too bad.

Bentley says each fully customized Batur grand coupe will be powered by a hand-assembled 6.0-liter twin turbo W-12 engine producing about 730 hp. The coupe will run on a speed-tuned air suspension with four-wheel steering and torque vectoring.