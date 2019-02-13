This $15,500 one-seat EV from Canada touted as car 'Musk wishes he were building'

VANCOUVER — It's full electric like a Tesla. It's priced like a Ford Fiesta. It's one of the oddest-looking vehicles you've ever seen — and it may just redefine the commuter car.

As General Motors prepares to end production at the plant near Toronto that got carmaking started in Canada more than a century ago, a new model is taking shape in a tiny production center in Vancouver's outskirts.

Meet the Solo — a one-seat vehicle made by Electra Meccanica Vehicles Corp. that costs $15,500. By December, 5,000 will be zipping around the streets of Los Angeles, with an additional 70,000 to be delivered over the next two years across the West Coast. Electra Meccanica may have a market value of just $44 million, yet it has $2.4 billion in preorders.

The peculiar three-wheeler may even offer a lifeline to GM's doomed Oshawa, Ontario, plant, which is set to close this year and put 3,000 people out of work.

"We have had some discussions around that," said Electra Meccanica CEO Jerry Kroll, adding no decisions have been made. "Nothing would make me happier than to rehire all of those people, with a Canadian designed, engineered vehicle in Canada."