Porsche adds hybrid option to Cayenne Coupe for 2020

By hybridizing the Cayenne lineup, Porsche can deliver the driving performance expected from the brand, while meeting global emissions standards.

Adding electric motors to high-performance engines provides the boost that used to come from turbo-charging but without the lag, said Sam Fiorani, vice president at AutoForecast Solutions.

"With a 670-hp hybrid engine, Porsche can amp up the power of the Cayenne without hurting its emissions and showcasing the engineering that has always been a hallmark of Porsche," Fiorani said.

The 2020 Cayenne Turbo S E-Hybrid and its coupe variant sprint from 0 to 60 mph in 3.6 seconds, toward an electronically limited top track speed of 183 mph.

The electric motor sits between the gasoline engine and the eight-speed Tiptronic S automatic transmission. The motor is connected to a 14.1-kWh lithium ion battery offering 30 percent more energy capacity than the battery used in previous generation plug-in hybrid Cayenne models, Porsche said.

A 7.2-kW onboard charger is included as standard equipment on the two models. The upgraded charger enables a complete recharge of the battery in as little as 2.4 hours when using a 240-volt connection with a 50-amp circuit.

The 2020 Cayenne E-Hybrid Coupe has eight-way sport seats, a glass panoramic roof and 20-inch wheels. The coupe can accelerate from 0 to a 60-mph sprint in 4.7 seconds and boasts a track speed of 157 mph.

All models bear "Acid Green" coloring around their Porsche badges, and on their brake calipers. The Turbo S E-Hybrid Coupe and E-Hybrid Coupe share the same design as other Cayenne Coupe derivatives. But the roofline is 0.78 inches lower and the rear track width has been increased by 0.70 inches.

For the Cayenne coupes, Porsche combined a fixed spoiler above the rear window with a new adaptive rear spoiler below it. The adaptive spoiler extends by 5.3 inches at speeds of 56 mph or more to enhance aerodynamic stability.