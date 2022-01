The burly Jeep Wagoneer and Grand Wagoneer are about to get even bigger.

Jeep is preparing larger variants of the premium SUVs with longer wheelbases that will put them head-to-head with rivals such as the Chevrolet Suburban, GMC Yukon XL, Cadillac Escalade ESV and Lincoln Navigator L.

A camouflaged extended Wagoneer or Grand Wagoneer prototype has been spotted road testing in metro Detroit. The latest version is considerably longer than the current models, which are nearly 18 feet in length.