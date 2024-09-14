Suppliers to the 2024 GMC Sierra EV

Suppliers wanted: Content for car cutaways represents a sampling of global suppliers surveyed across 400+ components and systems. If you’d like to be included in future cutaway surveys, please contact purva.prashar@spglobal.com or visit autotechinsight.spglobal.comClick on supplier name to visit company website.\n \n Supplier\n Part\n \n ClariosLow-voltage batteryKostalTrailer brake switchSPAL AutomotiveCooling fan (main)VibracousticHydraulic bushingsMultimaticLower structuresP&R FastenersBody fastenersVibracousticHydraulic motor mountsMultimaticRocker assemblyGestampPanelDelfingenWiring harness protectionGuelph Manufacturing GroupSeat backrest frameEFC InternationalEngineered fasteners - seat flip and foldMultimaticMulitPro tailgageVibracousticAir springsGestampB-pillarGestampExtension reinforcementRyobi Die CastingAluminum die cast shock towersSource: S&P Global PDF DownloadSuppliers to the 2024 GMC Sierra EV