A Call To Action: Industry rose to help society in toughest times

When the history of the COVID-19 pandemic is written, there should be a prominent place for the auto industry heroes who — even as their own companies weathered shutdowns and slowdowns — stepped up, pitched in, mobilized, fed, educated and comforted.

Beginning in the earliest days of the crisis, the industry united to battle this virus and its economic fallout. From the world's largest automakers to the smallest suppliers. From giant retail groups to the neighborhood car dealer. And from the big-name donors to the unnamed individuals, many have given their time, talent and resources.