A Call To Action: Industry rose to help society in toughest times

When the history of the COVID-19 pandemic is written, there should be a prominent place for the auto industry heroes who — even as their own companies weathered shutdowns and slowdowns — stepped up, pitched in, mobilized, fed, educated and comforted.

Beginning in the earliest days of the crisis, the industry united to battle this virus and its economic fallout. From the world's largest automakers to the smallest suppliers. From giant retail groups to the neighborhood car dealer. And from the big-name donors to the unnamed individuals, many have given their time, talent and resources.

A Call To ActionNobody in the car business expected to spend 2020 fighting a war. But when the coronavirus spread from China to Europe and North America, it only served to energize an industry that had been brought to a standstill.
In late July and early August, Automotive News recognized some of them in "A Call to Action," a four-part print, video and podcast series. They were chosen from nominations sent in by our readers. The full series is available at autonews.com/calltoaction.

It was built on Best Practices, an Automotive News weekly feature that focuses on dealers' winning strategies.

The coronavirus crisis has and continues to prompt dealers and other players in the industry to lean on these best practices — and, in many cases, invent new ones.

Reduced schedule turns into a time to ‘pay it forward'
