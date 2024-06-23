\n\n\n\n\nWho’s buying and who’s selling car dealerships\nAutomotive dealership transactions dropped in 2023, but there was still enough activity to rank it as one of the busiest in history. Read our analysis and dive into the data.\n\n\n\n\nDealership acquisitions fizzle in 2023, though overall buy-sell activity still sizzles\nUncertainty and a widening gap between buyers and sellers in dealership pricing contributed to fewer transactions last year, according to industry experts.\nRead more\n\n\n\n\n\nTop buyers\nThese auto retailers were the industry’s biggest dealership acquirers in 2023. Here are the top 5 buyers, ranked by the total number of U.S. new-vehicle dealerships they acquired in 2023.\n\n\n\n\n\n2023\n\n\nNo. of dealerships\n\n\n\n\n1. Asbury Automotive Group\n\n\n \n\n\n20\n\n\n2. Lithia Motors\n\n\n \n\n\n16\n\n\n3. Anderson Automotive Group\n\n\n \n\n\n12\n\n\n4. #1 Cochran Automotive\n\n\n \n\n\n9\n\n\n4. Ed Morse Automotive Group\n\n\n \n\n\n9\n\n\n\nSource: Automotive News Research & Data Center\n\n\n\nTop sellers\nThese auto retailers, including 1 who sold to top buyer Asbury Automotive Group, sold the highest number of dealerships in 2023. Here are the top 7 sellers, as ranked by the total number of U.S. new-vehicle dealerships they sold in 2023.\n\n\n\n\n\n2023\n\n\nNo. of dealerships\n\n\n\n\n1. Jim Koons Automotive Cos.\n\n\n \n\n\n20\n\n\n2. Dennis Ellmer of Priority Automotive Group\n\n\n \n\n\n14\n\n\n3. Group 1 Automotive\n\n\n \n\n\n11\n\n\n4. Lithia Motors\n\n\n \n\n\n8\n\n\n5. Bill van den Hurk\n\n\n \n\n\n7\n\n\n5. MCE Automotive Inc.\n\n\n \n\n\n7\n\n\n5. MileOne Autogroup\n\n\n \n\n\n7\n\n\n\nSource: Automotive News Research & Data Center\n\n\n\n\nBack to the future: Dealerships trade hands at record clip in Q1 amid normalized profits\nThe first quarter of 2024 was the busiest yet in terms of the number of dealerships changing hands, and there’s no sign of acquisition activity slowing down, industry experts say.\nRead more\n\n\nDealers buy more Infiniti, Mazda stores in 2023\nThe number of Infiniti and Mazda franchises acquired in 2023 as part of dealership acquisitions increased, according to the Automotive News Research & Data Center.\nRead more\n\n\n\n\n\nHot summer, cooler fall\nThe number of dealership transactions heated up in the summer before cooling down the last two months of the year.\n\n\nSource: Automotive News Research & Data Center\n\n\n\nQuarterly results\nHere is the quarterly breakdown of 2023’s dealership buy-sells compared with 2022’s and 2021’s.\n\n\nSource: Automotive News Research & Data Center\n\n\n\n\n\nHow dealership buy-sell data is compiled\nAutomotive News’ Melissa Burden, director of auto retail coverage, along with reporters Julie Walker and Gail Kachadourian Howe, lead efforts to report dealership buy-sell transactions.\nRead more\n\n\n\n\n\nTransaction tally\nAutomotive News tracked the industry’s number of dealership buy-sell transactions in 2023. Here are highlights and how the figures compare with 2022 and 2021.\n\n\n\n\n \n2023\n2022\n2021\n\n\n\n\nTransactions\n381\n403\n382\n\n\nDealerships sold\n562\n596\n707\n\n\nFranchises involved\n935\n1,017\n1,130\n\n\nAverage number of dealerships per transaction\n1.48\n1.48\n1.85\n\n\nMedian number of dealerships per transaction\n1\n1\n1\n\n\nStates involved\n48\n49\n48\n\n\n\nSource: Automotive News Research & Data Center\n\n\n\nBusy Q1\nSince 2021, the number of dealerships trading hands in 1st-quarter buy-sell transactions tracked by Automotive News has increased.\n■ Q1 transactions ■ Dealerships trading hands\n\n\n\n\n\n2024\n\n\n \n\n\n78*\n\n\n\n\n \n\n\n159*\n\n\n2023\n\n\n \n\n\n93\n\n\n\n\n \n\n\n131\n\n\n2022\n\n\n \n\n\n82\n\n\n\n\n \n\n\n114\n\n\n2021\n\n\n \n\n\n69\n\n\n\n\n \n\n\n106\n\n\n\n* Tracking is ongoing; figures may rise.\nSource: Automotive News Research & Data Center\n\n\n\n\n\nSee our list of buy-sells and submit details of your own deals here\nThis Automotive News feature lists dealership acquisitions as reported by brokers, news media and official announcements.\nDealership Buy-Sell\n\n\n\n\n\nPopular brands\nThese brands had the highest share of their total U.S. franchises changing hands as part of dealership transactions in 2023. They were higher than the industry average of 3.1%. Here are the top 13 brands as ranked by that share figure.\n\n\n\n\n \n\nTotal franchises\n\n\n\n\n1. Infiniti\n\n\n \n\n\n5.5%\n\n\n2. Kia\n\n\n \n\n\n4.7%\n\n\n3. Buick\n\n\n \n\n\n4.1%\n\n\n4. Mini\n\n\n \n\n\n3.8%\n\n\n4. Hyundai\n\n\n \n\n\n3.8%\n\n\n6. Genesis\n\n\n \n\n\n3.7%\n\n\n7. Mazda\n\n\n \n\n\n3.5%\n\n\n8. Volkswagen\n\n\n \n\n\n3.4%\n\n\n8. Nissan\n\n\n \n\n\n3.4%\n\n\n8. Mercedes-Benz\n\n\n \n\n\n3.4%\n\n\n8. Dodge\n\n\n \n\n\n3.4%\n\n\n8. Ram\n\n\n \n\n\n3.4%\n\n\n8. GMC\n\n\n \n\n\n3.4%\n\n\n\nSource: Automotive News Research & Data Center\n\n\n\nPublic auto retailers’ activity in 2023\nThe 6 publicly traded auto retailers bought more stores in 2023 than they did in 2022, but still far from 2021’s volume. Here are the number of U.S. new-vehicle dealerships the publics purchased in 2023, the number of such stores each sold last year, and how their buying and selling compares with 2022 and 2021.\n\n\n\n\nAcquisition transactions\n2023\n\n\n \n\n\n12\n\n\n2022\n\n\n \n\n\n19\n\n\n2021\n\n\n \n\n\n42\n\n\nNumber of dealerships acquired\n2023\n\n\n \n\n\n51\n\n\n2022\n\n\n \n\n\n39\n\n\n2021\n\n\n \n\n\n222\n\n\nDivestiture transactions\n2023\n\n\n \n\n\n21\n\n\n2022\n\n\n \n\n\n28\n\n\n2021\n\n\n \n\n\n16\n\n\nNumber of dealerships sold\n2023\n\n\n \n\n\n25\n\n\n2022\n\n\n \n\n\n38\n\n\n2021\n\n\n \n\n\n17\n\n\n\nSource: Automotive News Research & Data Center\n\n\n\n\n2022 report: Lack of public dealership megadeals in 2022 left room for private buyer transactions to dominate\nThe 2021 buy-sell year was notable for four supersize acquisitions that helped frame the latest wave of dealership consolidation. Deals of that size did not happen in 2022.\nRead more\n\n\n2021 report: We tracked 2021's dealership acquisition frenzy. Here are the numbers\nAutomotive News tracked more than 380 dealership acquisitions in 2021, a year highlighted by a spree of megadeals and single-store transactions. \nRead more\n\n\n\n\n