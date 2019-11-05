Why Volvo’s boss is no fan of 'flight shame'

Volvo’s answer is to make traveling by car sustainable, which is why it plans to launch one electric vehicle annually until 2025, starting next year with the full-electric XC40 Recharge.



While automakers such as Volvo, Mercedes-Benz, Nissan and Volkswagen are moving to electrify a wide range of models the aviation industry continues to warn that reducing carbon emissions will take years, if not decades.



Samuelsson believes more could be done.



“Couldn't Airbus and Boeing and others try to do something to make sustainable air travel a part of their mission?” he asked.

He said "symbolic pledges" to try to help achieve the Paris Climate Agreement such as reducing air travel or questioning economic growth are the wrong way to go.



Added Samuelsson: "We should recognize that if a market-driven enterprise is done the right way it should result in true sustainability."