Sweden has a name for a growing trend that has air travelers feeling guilty about their carbon footprint: flygskam, or flight shame.
Greenpeace, Extinction Rebellion and activists such as 16-year-old Swedish environmentalist Greta Thunberg are fueling the flight-shame push by highlighting aviation’s role in global warming.
Citigroup predicts the flight shame will raise costs for airlines, consumers and companies.
One of Sweden’s best-known citizens is not a fan of the rising push to discourage travel.
“I think you're on a very dangerous path when you say, ‘No, you should not fly.’ ” Volvo CEO Hakan Samuelsson told me recently. “One of the most important factors to promote cultural understanding between people is travel.”
Why Volvo’s boss is no fan of 'flight shame'
Volvo’s answer is to make traveling by car sustainable, which is why it plans to launch one electric vehicle annually until 2025, starting next year with the full-electric XC40 Recharge.
While automakers such as Volvo, Mercedes-Benz, Nissan and Volkswagen are moving to electrify a wide range of models the aviation industry continues to warn that reducing carbon emissions will take years, if not decades.
Samuelsson believes more could be done.
“Couldn't Airbus and Boeing and others try to do something to make sustainable air travel a part of their mission?” he asked.
He said "symbolic pledges" to try to help achieve the Paris Climate Agreement such as reducing air travel or questioning economic growth are the wrong way to go.
Added Samuelsson: "We should recognize that if a market-driven enterprise is done the right way it should result in true sustainability."
