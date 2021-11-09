Lucid Air: Supercar performance, innovative interior

DETROIT — After testing a third new electric vehicle in as many weeks, I am more convinced than ever that EV adoption has the potential to happen much faster than skeptics and analysts believe.

This week I spent about an hour driving the Lucid Air, which is essentially a supercar wrapped in svelte sedan bodywork.

The Air's twin electric motors are rated at 1,111 hp. They propel the car from 0 to 60 mph in 2.5 seconds and on to a top speed of 235 mph on the track. The street version is limited to a top speed of 168 mph.