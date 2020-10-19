How the Paris auto show is going on without visitors

The auto show may be dead, at least in this pandemic year, but automakers still want to reach potential buyers -- and journalists as well.

After the Geneva show was canceled at the end of February, exhibitors scrambled to put together webcasts of their new models and show cars, with varying degrees of success and slickness, given that they had only a few days’ warning.

The Paris auto show, scheduled for the last two weeks in October, was called off on March 30, and automakers have had a lot more time to think about how to make up for its absence.

Two of them, Peugeot and Renault, have put together elaborate, multi-day virtual events timed to what would have been the dates of this year’s show.