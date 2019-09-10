How to get germophobes to embrace ride-sharing

One of the criticisms of ride-sharing is that passengers put themselves in contact with some unsavory characters, meaning E. coli and other potentially harmful microbes.



The invisible intruders are already common in rental cars, airplanes and subways, which is not good news for companies betting big on robotaxis at a time when awareness of personal health and overall wellness is on the rise.



Fortunately, megasupplier Yanfeng’s new interior concept for a fully autonomous ride-sharing vehicle addresses the problem.



The Experience in Motion 2020 (XiM20) is equipped with an antimicrobial device that sanitizes the interior air.



“By combining UV Air Sanitization and non-liquid scent dispensing into an overhead console, Yanfeng's Wellness Pod enhances the well-being of passengers on the commute,” the supplier said in a release.



In addition, the concept has a device that sweeps its frequently contacted surfaces with ultraviolet light, disinfecting these areas between trips.

The XiM20, which was unveiled at a press event in Stuttgart, has a lot more to offer than just its germ-destroying beam of UV light.