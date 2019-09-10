How to get germophobes to embrace ride-sharing

One of the criticisms of ride-sharing is that passengers put themselves in contact with some unsavory characters, meaning E. coli and other potentially harmful microbes.

The invisible intruders are already common in rental cars, airplanes and subways, which is not good news for companies betting big on robotaxis at a time when awareness of personal health and overall wellness is on the rise.

Fortunately, megasupplier Yanfeng’s new interior concept for a fully autonomous ride-sharing vehicle addresses the problem.

The Experience in Motion 2020 (XiM20) is equipped with an antimicrobial device that sanitizes the interior air.

“By combining UV Air Sanitization and non-liquid scent dispensing into an overhead console, Yanfeng's Wellness Pod enhances the well-being of passengers on the commute,” the supplier said in a release.

In addition, the concept has a device that sweeps its frequently contacted surfaces with ultraviolet light, disinfecting these areas between trips.

The XiM20, which was unveiled at a press event in Stuttgart, has a lot more to offer than just its germ-destroying beam of UV light.

Photo

The front of the XiM20 has a natural wood table that doubles as a smart surface.

By camouflaging the concept's screens within its surfaces, passengers can choose whether to engage with the innovations.

One part of the concept that doubles as a touchscreen is the Smart Interior Surface (SIS) Table. This natural wood table shows that the trip's sequence is initiated and allows passengers to control the temperature, sound, UV cleaning and navigation systems. When not in use, the surface goes back to being a table.


 

Photo

Another fun feature is the Never-Forget Storage. These spaces and bins recognize forgotten belongings, alerting passengers with a series of notifications directing them to collect their personal belongings.

Photo

The back of the concept is designed like a cozy lounge and it is highlighted by what Yanfeng calls an Active Space.

This is a combination of in-cabin sensing that Yanfeng co-developed with Luxembourg-based supplier IEE.

The surface display technology enables interaction between passengers and the interior for entertainment, communication and ambience.

 

Photo

There is also something that Yanfeng calls a Bulletin Board. This is an eye-level integrated display panel that provides ride information, notifications, navigation updates and alerts for passengers when they are approaching their destination.

When the information is not needed, it disappears into the background, which is why Yanfeng calls features such as these “shy-tech.”

