How Carvana restored my faith in online vehicle retailing

DETROIT — I don't love the current process of buying and selling vehicles. Many consumers feel the same way.

I find it time-consuming and, at times, deceitful in how some automakers and dealers advertise pricing with misleading incentives that a majority of people don't qualify for.

Then, there's the task of selling your old vehicle. You can either trade it into a dealer for thousands of dollars below its retail value or venture into the unknown and attempt to sell it independently online or by posting a sign on the car — hoping the right buyer sees it.

It's these reasons as well as general curiosity why I've wanted to try alternative methods when it comes to purchasing and selling vehicles.

I've sold a 1997 Mustang via Facebook Marketplace; participated in GM's lackluster Shop Click Drive program for new and used vehicles; attempted to take over leases; and, most recently, sold a car to online used-vehicle startup Carvana.

What I've learned, as many car salespeople will tell you, buying and selling cars isn't easy. But some dealers and emerging online retailers are making the process more transparent and an overall smoother experience.