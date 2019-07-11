Here's why Tesla doesn't want a new Model S

The Tesla Model S is now 7 years old. Not that it shows, but Tesla's first volume model is getting to the point where an ordinary automaker would have been working on a replacement for the past three years and preparing for an auto show debut. But Tesla is no ordinary automaker.

And by that we mean Tesla is not working on a next-gen Model S at all, and neither is it working on a replacement for the Model X, which has been in production since 2015.

Asked point-blank on Twitter regarding a next-gen Model X, Elon Musk poured some cold water on rumors of both a next-gen Model S and Model X, a month after two mysterious sedans with slightly different headlights were spotted testing in the LA area . Musk has indicated on several occasions that Tesla would introduce gradual changes to the cars -- the Model S got a front end refresh a few years back -- but that the changes in the near future would be limited to yet another refresh.

Last month rumors swirled about such a refresh for the Model S, one that could include the addition of a 400-mile long-range battery option, amid talk that Tesla has been moving things around at its Fremont plant ahead of the start of production of the Model Y.

Believe it or not, there is a pretty good case for not updating the Model S, and it's not too different from the reason Dodge has not redesigned the Charger in quite some time.