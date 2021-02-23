Gerry McGovern is right man to steer Jaguar reinvention

The complete reinvention of Jaguar is perhaps the toughest assignment of Gerry McGovern's career.

McGovern, Jaguar Land Rover's chief creative officer, will oversee the team charged with one of the biggest jobs in the industry: developing a completely new design language for a luxury brand. And Jaguar is not just any luxury brand.

It's a marque whose key appeal has always been about melding extraordinarily handsome design with advanced technology in an attainable package. Jaguar's sexy sports cars and sensuous sedans from the late 1940s to the mid-'80s were some of the industry's most admired vehicles new and remain some of the hottest classics today. Style never goes out of style.

If you are familiar with McGovern's large body of work, you know he's not going to spend much time looking in Jaguar's rearview mirror for inspiration, especially not now when he's got a blank canvas on which to work.

Jaguar will cease to exist as we know it in four years. The brand’s entire lineup will be replaced in 2025 with vehicles built on a Jaguar-only, electric vehicle-only platform. Freed from the constraints of having to design around a traditional combustion-engine powertrain and all the baggage that goes with it — radiator, exhaust, cooling requirements, transmission tunnel, etc. — McGovern’s crew will have unprecedented levels of freedom as they reimagine Jaguar’s proportions, stance and the other elements of the brand’s design language