Ford Bronco goes from nerve-wracking to money maker for roof supplier

Helping Ford Motor Co. debut the Bronco has been a major challenge for Webasto.
"It took a lot of energy, nerves and money," CEO Holger Engelmann said last week during the German supplier's annual press conference. He added, however, that the situation is under control.
The trouble included Ford being forced to delayed production of the SUV after coronavirus-related logistics issues hampered Webasto's ability to equip its Michigan facility in time to make the vehicle's removable roof, Automotive News reported in late 2020.
Another setback came last summer when Ford said it needs to replace all hardtop roofs made up until that point because of quality problems, my colleague Mike Martinez outlined.